Siemens split: Energy arm looks bright, but residual businesses face a bumpy ride
Summary
- While the demerger is expected to bring greater synergies for SEIL’s business, the crucial question is whether it will help accelerate Siemens’s growth amid challenges for some of its residual businesses.
Siemens Ltd and its demerged business, Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL), which split from it on 7 April, are now aligned with the operating structure of their parent entity. Globally, Siemens Energy AG was carved out from Siemens AG in 2020 to focus on the energy business.