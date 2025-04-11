According to the PL report, cumulative order inflow for the energy segment during FY22-24 stood at ₹22,000 crore against ₹16,000 crore for rivals Hitachi Energy India Ltd and ₹11,000 crore for GE T&D India Ltd. SEIL’s order book stands at over ₹10,000 crore, about 1.5 times trailing-12-month sales. Two high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission projects based on VSC (voltage source converter) technology, each worth about ₹10,000 crore, are expected to be awarded in the next 12 months, which could further boost its business.