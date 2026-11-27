Order inflows and revenue grew at a healthy pace at Siemens Ltd in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27), but the same could not be said about profitability. At an analyst meeting on 25 November, the management also highlighted an incremental month-on-month pick-up in private sector capex and sustained ordering momentum despite a highly inflationary environment.
Order inflows and revenue grew at a healthy pace at Siemens Ltd in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27), but the same could not be said about profitability. At an analyst meeting on 25 November, the management also highlighted an incremental month-on-month pick-up in private sector capex and sustained ordering momentum despite a highly inflationary environment.
Yet, the key question for investors is if Siemens can convert its expanding order book into higher earnings.
Yet, the key question for investors is if Siemens can convert its expanding order book into higher earnings.
New orders rose 26% year-on-year in H1 to ₹12,560 crore, taking the backlog 12% higher to ₹47,030 crore. The smart infrastructure business was the largest contributor, with new orders rising 30.4% to ₹7,040 crore, thanks to strong demand for electrical products.
Consolidated revenue from continuing operations grew 16% year-on-year to ₹10,450 crore in H1, aided by growth across smart infrastructure, mobility and digital industries.
Smart infrastructure revenue grew 17% and contributed 56% of overall revenue. Yet, the segment’s Ebitda margin contracted to 12.1% from 15.5% in H1FY26 owing to pressure from elevated commodity prices, inflation and foreign exchange movements.
The digital industries business also flagged higher material costs arising from rupee depreciation. In mobility, profitability reflects the nature of project execution as well as continued investments in research and development and localization.
The company’s overall Ebitda margin contracted to 10.2% in H1 from 12.8% a year ago.
Improved execution is key for growth. Siemens is expanding capacity and localizing manufacturing. Its previously announced investments are on track, including expansion at its Goa facilities and manufacturing capabilities in gas-insulated switchgear and vacuum interrupters. These investments are relevant to smart infrastructure’s electrical products business.
The company is targeting opportunities in data centres. Its recent wins include building and chiller plant management systems, along with low- and medium-voltage power distribution equipment for hyperscale data centres.
Railway orders
In railways, its opportunities include electrification, signaling, rolling stock and the rollout of Kavach train safety system. These businesses could support the order pipeline, but Siemens has not disclosed a timeline or quantified contribution from these opportunities.
Steady government spending on infrastructure, along with a recovery in private-sector investment, could support demand for Siemens’ products. HDFC Securities sees the conclusion of the EU-India free trade agreement as a key driver of sentiment improvement and capex recovery as tariffs begin to ease and new European markets open up for Siemens India.
The more immediate concern is when margins will recover. Yes Securities estimates Siemens’ Ebitda margin could recover from 11.4% in FY26 and 10.2% in H1 to 12.1% by FY29. It estimates revenue to reach ₹26,852 crore by FY29 from ₹20,362 crore in FY27.
Nomura Research maintained its ‘neutral’ rating on the stock with a sum-of-the-parts-based target price of ₹3,944, implying a target price-to-earnings multiple of 53, largely in line with its five-year average one-year forward P/E multiple of 54.
On the other hand, Yes Securities has a ‘reduce’ rating as it believes the stock is “richly valued,” with a target price of ₹3,400.
“Its financial performance over the past few years leaves a lot to be desired, with a margin profile lower than its MNC peers and a relatively higher dependence on imports,” the broking firm said on 22 November.
The Siemens’ stock traded in a range of ₹3,567 to ₹3,650 on Friday. Here on, investors should watch whether commodity and currency pressures ease.