Siemens’ hive offs, capex plans in spotlight
Summary
- Siemens was considered a better play than ABB India owing to its diversified businesses, but the demerger of the energy business will result in a more comparable set of entities
Investors in shares of Siemens Ltd have had a remarkable 2023 so far with the stock rising by 29%. The company’s robust order backlog and focus on high growth areas such as digitalisation, automation, and energy efficiency products has boosted sentiments. Plus, improving prospects in the capital goods sector has had a positive bearing on the stock.