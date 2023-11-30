Siemens’ hive offs, capex plans in spotlight

Furthermore, minority shareholders have rejected Siemens’ proposal to sell its low-voltage motors business for Rs2,200 crore. This leaves the company with two alternatives: revise the terms of sale or continue to run the business as is. So, a lack of clarity on how the company intends to sell its low voltage motors business remains a key overhang. This could perhaps explain why Siemens shares have underperformed the S&P BSE Capital Goods index this year.