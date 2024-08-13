Siemens in uncertain waters in India, but charts a global voyage
Summary
- The Siemens Ltd stock has gained over 70% this year, but analysts are divided over its prospects.
- While Siemens faces near-term uncertainties in India, it is preparing to increase its presence in the export market with the support of its German parent.
Siemens Ltd’s consolidated Ebitda for the quarter ended June was sharply below analysts’ estimates despite growing 22% year-on-year. Growth was aided by lower raw material cost and ‘other expenses’, but fell short of estimates due to a sharp drop in revenue growth.