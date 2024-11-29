Markets
Does Siemens’ India growth outlook justify its rich valuation?
SummaryWith a strategic focus on renewable energy, Siemens Ltd is positioning itself for growth. Yet, concerns linger over its high valuation.
Shares of Siemens Ltd are up over 3% since it announced its results for the quarter ended September after market hours on Tuesday. Consolidated Ebitda increased 34% year-on-year to ₹938 crore, beating analysts’ estimates.
