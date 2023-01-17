Siemens’ order inflow momentum robust, but watch the execution

“This is a long-term contract, so the ramp-up, execution and deliveries will happen at regular intervals, which means that the company’s order book will go up gradually. This will be build-into earnings estimates as and when execution happens," said Parikshit Kandpal, institutional research analyst at HDFC Securities Ltd. This order gives the company’s overall outlook a boost, he said. According to Siemens, this is the single biggest order in the company’s history in India.