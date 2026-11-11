Siemens’ growth pipeline is strong. Can margins keep pace?

The stock has gained 22% in 2026 and trades at about 53 times FY28 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg consensus. Even factoring in the Q2 beat and stronger-than-expected sequential margin recovery, Nomura’s sum-of-the-parts-based target price comes to ₹3,944, just about 5% above the current market price. This indicates that much of the optimism around growth is already baked in, leaving little room for disappointment.