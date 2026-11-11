Siemens’ growth pipeline is strong. Can margins keep pace?

Siemens’ strong order pipeline in the September quarter (Q2FY27), healthy execution and improving sequential margins suggest that the capital expenditure cycle is gathering momentum. But rising input costs weighed on profitability, raising questions about how much of the growth opportunity can translate into earnings.
Consolidated Q2 revenue increased 17% year-on-year to ₹5,734 crore, with broad-based growth taking it ahead of analyst estimates. The smart infrastructure business led the way, clocking 20% revenue growth to ₹3,281 crore. Mobility and digital industries grew 14% and 8% to ₹1,291 crore and ₹1,150 crore, respectively.