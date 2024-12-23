Siemens’s FY25 outlook has too many moving parts
Summary
- Making predictions for FY25 is difficult owing to sharp volatility in FY24 across segments and quarters on margin and book-to-bill, a lack of near-term support from large orders, and the lack of a broad-based increase in private-sector orders, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said.
Siemens Ltd’s shares have plummeted about 10% in the past two trading sessions. Investor sentiment took a beating after management offered a bleak outlook at the FY24 analyst meet on Friday. Siemens follows an October-to-September financial year.