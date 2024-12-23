Siemens’s FY25 outlook has too many moving parts

Capex plans

Meanwhile, to boost local and overseas demand, Siemens has earmarked capex of around ₹1,100 crore across the energy, smart infra, and mobility verticals over the next two to three years. Of the total capex, it has spent nearly ₹320 crore in FY24. The company has a strategy to increase exports in transformers, HVDC projects with VSC technology, and switchgear equipment. But these positives may not be enough for investors at this point, given the 70% returns in 2024 so far. Plus, more pain may be in store ahead.