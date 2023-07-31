Markets
Siemens shareholders reject sale of low-voltage biz, stock hits new high
Summary
- Siemens' diversified presence across industries through focus on electrification, digitization & automation products is a long-term positive and bodes well for the company’s earnings outlook, analysts said
The Siemens Ltd stock rose 4.5% on the National Stock Exchange in Monday’s early trade to touch a new 52-week high of ₹4,068.85. This positive reaction comes after most of its minority shareholders voted against selling its low-voltage motors and geared motors business to Siemens Large Drives India, a subsidiary of Siemens AG. Analysts point out that the proposal was not lucrative for minority shareholders.
