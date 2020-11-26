Siemens stock up 8% on strong Q4 operating performance, sustenance key

Shares of capital good company Siemens Ltd rallied more than 8% to ₹1484.50 apiece on the NSE in early trade on Thursday following its decent Q4FY20 earnings. The company follows October-September financial year.

Net profit fell 4.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹330.2 crore in Q4FY20, but exceeded Bloomberg's analysts' consensus estimate of ₹210.10 crore. Similarly, revenue at ₹3546.8 was down 9% y-o-y, but ahead of consensus forecast of ₹3046 crore.

The Street is also impressed with the company's operating performance.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd, the company's Q4 Ebitda at ₹450 crore was 54% above its estimates. Ebitda has improved 6% y-o-y. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Ebitda margins at 12.9%, improved by 120 basis points (bps) were aided by cost savings and gross margin expansion, analysts said. One basis point is one hundredeth of a percentage point. The company's other expenses declined by around 30% y-o-y.

In a note dated 25 November, research house Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said, "4QFY20 EBITDA was well above our expectation due to higher revenues and 873 bps margin surprise at 12.9%." The note further added that details of 4Q margin sustainability will be watched at the company's analysts meet to be held on 27 November. For now, Jefferies continues to maintain an underperform rating on the stock with a target price of ₹900.

Meanwhile, it's order inflows improved by 9% y-o-y to ₹3220 crore. According to the company's management, there are initial signs of an up-tick across some market segments and increased government spend in infrastructure is critical at this time for a sustained revival.

The company's board also recommend a dividend payout of ₹7/share for fiscal year 2020.

