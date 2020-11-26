Siemens stock up 8% on strong Q4 operating performance, sustenance key

In a note dated 25 November, research house Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said, "4QFY20 EBITDA was well above our expectation due to higher revenues and 873 bps margin surprise at 12.9%." The note further added that details of 4Q margin sustainability will be watched at the company's analysts meet to be held on 27 November. For now, Jefferies continues to maintain an underperform rating on the stock with a target price of ₹900.