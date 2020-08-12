Siemens Ltd’s Q3 figures were severely disrupted by covid-19, while hope now rests on government orders to boost revenues. The firm’s revenues plunged 59% last quarter, with private sector capital expenditure virtually at a standstill. The Siemens stock is about 28% lower compared to its pre-covid highs. In comparison, the Nifty is now only 7% lower compared to its February highs.

The revenue drop reflects the tough market situation in the capital goods sector. The company's operations were hit as its facilities are in containment zones. Besides, the exodus of migrant labour and weakness in end-consumer markets added to its woes. Revenues fell across all segments.

Lower revenues meant costs were under-absorbed. The company suffered an operating loss of ₹9.6 crore, against a ₹353.7 crore profit in the year-ago period. Besides, it incurred heavy costs of about ₹230 crore to restart operations. The operating profit impact was cushioned to some extent by a settlement in a large mobility project.

Nevertheless, the coming quarter would test investors. Much of the private sector that had planned capital expenditure prior to the pandemic is now cutting back such outlays significantly. While there are some segments such as pharma and chemicals that are investing in expansions, this is not significant just yet.

"The private sector in specific is resorting to reordering and renegotiating orders, leading to Siemens focusing on improving cost structure. Green shoots are selective for now, limited to some traction in metro jobs and select pockets of building automation" said analysts' at Kotak Institutional Equities in a client note.

For now, investors will have to contend with the steady trickle of government orders. While Siemens does have an advantage in digitisation and automation, the current orders are mostly of shorter duration, which can be executed in a year or so. Even so, order inflows slid 40% this quarter, and the overall order backlog is significantly below the peak of a few years ago.

Still, for now Siemens is comfortable on the execution front with 60-70% of labour and capacity utilisation back. But even at greater revenues, operating costs may be under-absorbed.

Momentum in its urban market business and railway propulsion and signalling systems is expected to pick up in the coming quarters. The company is focusing on orders where cash flows are quicker, which would improve operating efficiency.

Even so, the stock’s recent fall has not brought down valuations to comfortable levels. It trades at about 35 times FY21 earnings. Siemens will need a faster pick-up to absorb some of its high costs, and exhibit sufficient profitability to justify such valuations. But given the pandemic and its impact on private sector capex, this may turn out to be a long wait for investors.

