Inflation eases, but not RBI’s task3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:15 PM IST
The recent dip in inflation is sizeable and more than market expectations. Notwithstanding this, the CPI trajectory may not align well with the RBI’s projected inflation path.
The significant easing in pricing pressures in August comes as a big relief, especially after the sharp spike seen in July. The consumer price index (CPI) inflation dipped to 6.8% year-on-year in August from a 15-month high of 7.4% in the previous month. Note that this is the first sequential drop in headline CPI in 2023.
