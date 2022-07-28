Silver linings, some clouds for Nestle

While these developments are encouraging, cost pressures have been relentless across industries and Nestle hasn’t been immune to this. The company said there have been unprecedented commodity headwinds and that inflation in 2022 has been five times the 3% CAGR seen over 2018-2020. Accordingly, Ebitda in Q2 contracted as much as 409 basis points (bps) to 20.3%, the lowest in the past 10 quarters, at least. This comes on the back of a 304bps drop in gross profit margin to 54% as raw material costs as a percentage of revenue rose. The increase in raw material costs can be attributed to higher inflation, particularly in edible oil, milk and its derivatives, and packaging materials. This was partly offset by better realizations.