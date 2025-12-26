Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) have risen nearly 38% over the past month, driven by a sharp rally in silver prices. The stock has hit a new 52-week high in eight of the past nine trading sessions on the National Stock Exchange, while average daily volumes in December are nearly four times those seen in November.
Silver is roaring—and Hindustan Zinc is cashing in
SummaryWith silver prices near multi-year highs, Hindustan Zinc is seeing a sharp earnings uplift, though production constraints remain a key watchpoint.
