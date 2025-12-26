Silver is roaring—and Hindustan Zinc is cashing in

The global silver market is undergoing a structural shift, with rising demand from renewable energy, electric vehicles, and electronics pushing the market into a supply deficit for the fifth consecutive year in 2025. Silver is currently trading at about $72 per ounce (oz), almost double the average of $36.6 per oz in the half-year ended September (H1FY26), and 1.4 times the FY25 average of $30.4 per oz. The persistent demand-supply mismatch is expected to keep prices firm.