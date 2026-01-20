Can the silver rally continue to mask Hindustan Zinc’s production problem?
Q3 performance was mainly buoyed by the unprecedented rally in silver prices, but the near-full utilization of its capacity means HZL will find it hard to raise production quickly, leaving the stock vulnerable to fluctuations in metal prices.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) shares have gained over 4% since the company reported a notable improvement in its financials for the December quarter (Q3FY26) on Monday. Consolidated revenue and Ebitda grew by 27% and 35% year-on-year to ₹11,000 crore and ₹6,054 crore, respectively.