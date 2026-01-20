Can the silver rally continue to mask Hindustan Zinc’s production problem?

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) shares have gained over 4% since the company reported a notable improvement in its financials for the December quarter (Q3FY26) on Monday. Consolidated revenue and Ebitda grew by 27% and 35% year-on-year to ₹11,000 crore and ₹6,054 crore, respectively.

Growth was aided by higher silver and zinc prices, lower cost of production and marginally higher volumes. Recall that lower realization for zinc and lead, and decline in volumes for lead and silver had weighed on H1FY26 performance. Thus, HZL’s revenue and Ebitda growth for 9MFY26 is slower than Q3, at 9% and 14%, respectively.

Q3 performance was mainly buoyed by the unprecedented rally in silver prices, led by significant growth in industrial demand. Average prices at LBMA (previously called the London Bullion Market Association) stood at $54.7 per ounce (oz) in Q3, up 39% sequentially and 74% year-on-year. The US’s inclusion of silver in its list of critical minerals in November seems to have further pushed up demand.

The silver business contributed 44% of HZL’s earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) in Q3, against 35% a year ago. Besides, higher demand drove zinc prices up 12% sequentially, after a decline in H1.

Apart from the benefit of improved realization, HZL is also seeing a structural drop in its cost of production (CoP). Management indicated a sustainable CoP of $950-1,000 per tonne (excluding royalties) in the Q3 earnings call, lower than its earlier guidance of $1,025-1,050 per tonne, thanks to extra savings from renewable energy (RE).

“We remain positive on HZL given its presence in the lower end of the global cost curve facilitated by high grade captive mines sufficient to meet requirements for decades, 100% captive power plants, sizeable scale, diversified revenue stream with increasing contribution from silver sales," JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a 19 January report. It raised its earnings guidance by 10-29% for FY26-28 to factor in the price jump.

HZL’s CoP declined 10% year-on-year to $940 a tonne in Q3 and was the lowest it has been in the past five years, aided by a drop in coal prices along with a rising RE share, which was at 20% last quarter. RE share is expected to grow to 70% by FY28, generating savings of about $25 per tonne. Power & fuel accounted for 11% of total costs in Q3, down from 17% last year.

Capacity woes

Yet, HZL will find it hard to raise production, given the near-full utilization of its capacity. Management has maintained its volume guidance for FY26, which would require Q4 output to grow about 15% over Q3 – probably a tough task. The two debottlenecking projects commissioned recently have added only about 2% to its total capacity, and a meaningful increase will happen only after its 0.25 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) expansion project comes online (it’s expected by Q2FY29). Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Near-term earnings growth is likely to remain capped, with London Metal Exchange price inflation emerging as the key catalyst for incremental upside."

HZL’s stock trades at an enterprise value of 11.6 times its estimated FY27 Ebitda, according to a Bloomberg consensus. Despite a surge of about 50% over the past two months, the stock continues to draw investors' attention amid the ongoing silver rally. It therefore goes without saying that investors in the company will remain glued to the prices of silver and zinc.