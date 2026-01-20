Can the silver rally continue to mask Hindustan Zinc’s production problem?

Capacity woes

Yet, HZL will find it hard to raise production, given the near-full utilization of its capacity. Management has maintained its volume guidance for FY26, which would require Q4 output to grow about 15% over Q3 – probably a tough task. The two debottlenecking projects commissioned recently have added only about 2% to its total capacity, and a meaningful increase will happen only after its 0.25 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) expansion project comes online (it’s expected by Q2FY29). Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Near-term earnings growth is likely to remain capped, with London Metal Exchange price inflation emerging as the key catalyst for incremental upside."