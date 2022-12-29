Silver shines on fresh demand outlook, but gold glitters brighter2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 10:57 PM IST
In the domestic market, spot silver price rose by 9% so far in 2022, in comparison, gold is up by 13%.
In the domestic market, spot silver price rose by 9% so far in 2022, in comparison, gold is up by 13%.
For yet another year, silver’s performance versus gold has not been quite impressive. In the domestic market, spot silver price rose by 9% so far in 2022, in comparison, gold is up by 13%. (See chart)
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started