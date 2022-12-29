Silver shines on fresh demand outlook, but gold glitters brighter

However, if silver manages to decisively breach $30 an ounce levels in the global market, then a steep upside momentum is likely in 2023, she added. In the international market silver is currently trading at $23.5 per ounce. Furthermore, the gold-silver ratio, a metric that bullion investors commonly track, has moderated. It is now hovering around the 76 mark after correcting from its recent peak levels of around 96. This ratio measures the relative strength of gold versus silver prices. When the ratio is high, the consensus is that silver is favoured because the latter is undervalued, so it should start catching up, said Sachdeva. “That said, to outperform gold, especially with the global recession fears still looming, it will be challenging for silver," she added.