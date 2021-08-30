Calendar year 2020 was miserable for refining margins as the covid-19 pandemic had adversely impacted business conditions and hurt global oil demand. It is encouraging that 2021 is showing decent recovery trends. Benchmark Singapore gross refining margins (GRMs) have increased in August. GRM is the margin refiners earn from turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel products.

“Singapore GRM is at a 22-month high of $3.2 per barrel, while petrol cracks are down 4% month-on-month to $11.9 per barrel in August till date from a 20-month high of $12.4 per barrel in July," said analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 26 August.

True, the improving trend in refining margins augurs well for refining companies, but it is nothing to get excited about yet.

View Full Image Showing strength

“A more reasonable benchmark GRM would be $5-7 per barrel," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

Additionally, there are risks to the recovery. “Global surge in covid delta cases, which appear to have hurt demand, is a headwind to GRM recovery. US petrol demand fall in August till date is steeper than in July. Road congestion in China was 83% of pre-covid level in early August," said ICICI Securities’ analysts.

For Indian state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), investors will also follow the marketing margin performance. OMCs include Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL). The good news is that the marketing margins should be able to offset the relatively weaker GRMs.

“Even as refining margins remain relatively subdued, it helps OMCs that marketing margins are healthy. The sector’s daily gross marketing margins of petrol/diesel have increased to ₹5.1/ ₹6.5 per litre, respectively," said Sabri Hazarika, analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “Note that profitability of OMCs for FY21 was robust owing to strong marketing margins and inventory gains. But the stocks have not seen a commensurate re-rating yet," he added.

Going ahead, a steady impr-ovement in GRMs and higher volumes may help sentiments.

To be sure, some analysts expect better marketing margins to support OMCs’ earnings for FY22. As things stand, shares of HPCL, IOCL and BPCL have declined by 17%, 9% and 4%, respectively, from their 52-week highs in June on the National Stock Exchange.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.