Singapore GRMs improve, but they are not enough

“Even as refining margins remain relatively subdued, it helps OMCs that marketing margins are healthy. The sector’s daily gross marketing margins of petrol/diesel have increased to ₹5.1/ ₹6.5 per litre, respectively," said Sabri Hazarika, analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “Note that profitability of OMCs for FY21 was robust owing to strong marketing margins and inventory gains. But the stocks have not seen a commensurate re-rating yet," he added.

