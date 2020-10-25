Six of top 10 most valued firms add 86,684 crore in m-cap; HDFC twins lead

Six of the top 10 most valued Indian firms added a cumulative ₹86,683.71 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest gainers.

On the top 10 chart, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies were gainers.

While, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Infosys saw erosion in their market valuation.

HDFC Bank, India's biggest private sector lender, witnessed its valuation soar by ₹20,198.59 crore to stand at ₹6,80,092.72 crore.

Mortgage lender HDFC saw it market capitalisation (m-cap) rise by ₹18,146.58 crore to ₹3,70,132.82 crore, Bharti Airtel's valuation gained by ₹17,894.22 crore to ₹2,36,962.13 crore, ICICI Bank's m-cap zoomed by ₹14,415.27 crore to reach ₹2,87,490.70 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank's market valuation advanced by ₹9,204.18 crore to ₹2,73,760.15 crore.

HCL Technologies gained ₹6,824.87 crore to ₹2,31,272.11 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of RIL diminished by ₹42,567.02 crore to ₹14,28,514.26 crore.

The market cap of TCS plunged by ₹28,536.89 crore to ₹10,08,059.39 crore and that of Infosys declined by ₹2,385.23 crore to ₹4,77,906.02 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation dipped by ₹1,574.2 crore to ₹5,03,756.61 crore.

In the list of top 10 firms, RIL retained its number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex rallied 702.52 points or 1.75 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.