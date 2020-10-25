Subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Six of top 10 most valued firms add 86,684 crore in m-cap; HDFC twins lead
HDFC Bank, India's biggest private sector lender, witnessed its valuation soar by 20,198.59 crore

Six of top 10 most valued firms add 86,684 crore in m-cap; HDFC twins lead

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST PTI

On the top 10 chart, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies were gainers

Six of the top 10 most valued Indian firms added a cumulative 86,683.71 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC twins emerging as the biggest gainers.

On the top 10 chart, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies were gainers.

While, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Infosys saw erosion in their market valuation.

HDFC Bank, India's biggest private sector lender, witnessed its valuation soar by 20,198.59 crore to stand at 6,80,092.72 crore.

Mortgage lender HDFC saw it market capitalisation (m-cap) rise by 18,146.58 crore to 3,70,132.82 crore, Bharti Airtel's valuation gained by 17,894.22 crore to 2,36,962.13 crore, ICICI Bank's m-cap zoomed by 14,415.27 crore to reach 2,87,490.70 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank's market valuation advanced by 9,204.18 crore to 2,73,760.15 crore.

HCL Technologies gained 6,824.87 crore to 2,31,272.11 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of RIL diminished by 42,567.02 crore to 14,28,514.26 crore.

The market cap of TCS plunged by 28,536.89 crore to 10,08,059.39 crore and that of Infosys declined by 2,385.23 crore to 4,77,906.02 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation dipped by 1,574.2 crore to 5,03,756.61 crore.

In the list of top 10 firms, RIL retained its number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex rallied 702.52 points or 1.75 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

