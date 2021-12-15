Sleepless nights for investors as central bankers meet

Inflation no longer tops the list of tail risks for equities. For the first time since May 2018, global fund managers see hawkish central banks as the biggest risk to their portfolios, showed the latest survey by BofA Securities.

Investors should note that the crucial two-day US Federal Reserve meeting which began on 14 December will be closely watched for meaningful clues on rate hikes and the bond repurchase programme. Apart from the Fed, a slew of other central banks such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also meeting this week. Against the backdrop of elevated inflation, the US Fed’s updated forecast for economic growth and interest rates could point to faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. Historically, the US Fed sets the tone for decisions on interest rates, so a change in stance by the Fed would mean others would follow suit. No wonder then, global investors are losing sleep over it.

View Full Image Potential Party Poopers (Mint)

According to the survey report, global fund managers on average are expecting two interest rate hikes in 2022 by the US Federal Reserve. The report pointed out that 49% of those surveyed expect two hikes in 2022, while 23% expect one, and 17% expect three. Fearful of faster-than-anticipated rate hikes, fund managers have raised their cash allocation to 5.1% in December from 4.7% in November.

But some market experts are of the view that a quicker end to the Fed’s asset purchase programme is a bigger threat for equities than rate hikes.

“Even if the Fed starts raising rates, say two-three times in the next year, say by around 50-75 basis points, still it would be at historically lower levels. I feel the bigger worry should be closing of the liquidity tap. A faster-than-anticipated tapering would hurt equity market sentiments," said Sahil Kapoor, head, products and market strategy, DSP Investment managers. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

“Two rate hikes are already priced in; so, the quantum of tapering is the key here. Expectations are that the Fed will start with a $30 billion reduction in asset purchases. In case their commentary points to more than this, then it is a setback for equities, because access to cheap funds had a key role to play in driving the global market rally at the peak of the pandemic," a fund manager with a domestic asset management company said on condition of anonymity. He further added, “Repercussions would be felt in the form of accelerated foreign institutional outflows and a strong dollar, both of which do not bode well for emerging market equities."

Meanwhile, those surveyed by BofA on average expect the US Fed to complete tapering by April 2022. But some others caution that it may happen before that. For instance, Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics expects the US Fed to complete asset purchases by the end of March at the latest. In a report dated 15 November, Shepherdson added, “The exact structure of the new plan is uncertain, but we’re guessing they’ll stick to the current plan to purchase $90 billion this month, then double the pace of deceleration from its current $15 billion per month."

All of this is expected to have an impact on valuations of equities, which by no means are cheap. In fact, at a one-year forward price-to-earnings of about 20 times, India is trading a premium valuation to most of its Asian peers.

“As for valuations in Indian and US markets, we think they are frothy and should moderate considering that favourables such as lower interest rates and massive liquidity would start to wane," Kapoor added.

