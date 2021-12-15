Sleepless nights for investors as central bankers meet

Investors should note that the crucial two-day US Federal Reserve meeting which began on 14 December will be closely watched for meaningful clues on rate hikes and the bond repurchase programme. Apart from the Fed, a slew of other central banks such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also meeting this week. Against the backdrop of elevated inflation, the US Fed’s updated forecast for economic growth and interest rates could point to faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. Historically, the US Fed sets the tone for decisions on interest rates, so a change in stance by the Fed would mean others would follow suit. No wonder then, global investors are losing sleep over it.

