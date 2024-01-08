Markets
Slow turnaround in sight for BHEL
Summary
- The company expects to complete projects totalling 20 GW in the next 12 to 18 months, giving analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities confidence that the stress on receivables will ease from March 2025.
Building on a solid order pipeline, shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) have shot up 139% in the past year, despite persistent concerns about mounting receivables, elevated debt and strained working capital.
