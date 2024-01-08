Slow turnaround in sight for BHEL

The power sector (which includes thermal orders) and the industry sector accounted for 72% and 24%, respectively, of BHEL’s outstanding order book in Q2, with exports forming 4%. In the coming years, the share of thermal is expected to drop. In this backdrop, BHEL's expansion into scalable non-thermal power segments like Vande Bharat trainsets, pumped-hydro storage plants, nuclear power, defense business, and coal gasification, offers some comfort.