Slow US growth and high debt continue to weigh on Glenmark Pharma

Stocks in the pharmaceutical sector are buzzing with activity, thanks to the general shift in sentiment towards pharma stocks. Even so, Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd’s stock may just face some pressure as investors are concerned about its high net debt and the growth outlook in the US. The stock dropped 1.5% on Monday.

Besides, the revenue growth has been quite flat this quarter showing the effects of covid-19 disruption. Revenues grew just 0.9% year on year. But the sluggish US market is quite a worry.

Its US revenues, which is about 30% of its sales, slipped about 6.3% y-o-y. Analysts say that the derma portfolio in the US is facing stiff competition. “US business continued to see high price erosion in the Derma portfolio (15%) and increased competition in Mupirocin. With a thin pipeline of ANDAs pending for approval and a low filing rate, we expect US growth to remain muted in the next few years," said analysts Emkay Global Financial Services in a client note.

The India portfolio growth also looks weak growing at just about 3.7% y-o-y, which has been disrupted by covid-19. Still, the company has launched a few products in the domestic market.

Europe has done well during the quarter. However, growth in the rest of the world markets and Latin America slipped considerably during the quarter.

Like other pharma companies, Glenmark has capitalised on the slower spends in the sales and other expenses. Hence, this quarter’s operating profit growth has been quite strong at 20.4%, which is higher than most quarters in the last two years. But whether these sales and other costs savings can persist in the long run remains to be seen. The management expects research and development costs to remain low though.

Even so, the Street is not quite impressed with the debt payment of about ₹180 crore this year. “Net debt remains elevated at ₹3600 crore, although Glenmark managed to reduce it by ₹180 crore during the quarter. Nonetheless, debt reduction remains the key monitorable for the company in the near term for any stock re-rating to happen," said the Emkay analysts.

In the coming quarters, a pick-up in the domestic and global market will hold importance. Still, the growth rate may not be quite fast due to the slowdown in its portfolios. The stock has already shot up 36% in 2020, which is not quite there with the Nifty Pharma index’s 44% jump this year. Still, the recent run-up has driven its valuations to about 13-14 times FY22 earnings, which may be fully pricing its growth

