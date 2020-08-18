Slow US growth and high debt continue to weigh on Glenmark Pharma

In the coming quarters, a pick-up in the domestic and global market will hold importance. Still, the growth rate may not be quite fast due to the slowdown in its portfolios. The stock has already shot up 36% in 2020, which is not quite there with the Nifty Pharma index’s 44% jump this year. Still, the recent run-up has driven its valuations to about 13-14 times FY22 earnings, which may be fully pricing its growth