Slowdown in gold loans takes glow off Manappuram's Q3
- For the second consecutive quarter, AUM under its core gold loan business declined in Q3, and customer acquisition and gold holdings also reduced on a sequential basis
The December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings of non-banking gold loan company Manappuram Finance Ltd was dull.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×