Slower volume growth may curb Hindustan Zinc's future dividend payout

A silver lining for the stock is its high dividend yield. The company declared a dividend of ₹16.5 a share recently. Of course, investors must keep an eye out on volume growth as it will determine whether the high dividend payouts will continue in the coming year. HZL though has a reasonable amount of cash on the books at about ₹33 a share, according to analysts. Shares of HZL have dipped 34% in the past year.