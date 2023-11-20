Markets
Slowing revenue growth may disrupt HAL’s flight path
Summary
- HAL expects revenue to grow by 7-8% in FY24, and 10-11% in FY25
MUMBAI : Investors in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are upbeat, given the government’s sharp focus on defence indigenization. On Monday, the HAL stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹2,167. The company is a key supplier of India’s military aircraft.
