Small and mid-cap stocks are on a run, but will their uptick sustain

Small- and mid-cap stocks are seeing a revival of all sorts. After the lockdown, there was little hope that small and mid-caps would be able to stage much of a recovery, with many few investors shying away from them.

But those investors who kept the faith are reaping good rewards. The Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Small-cap 100 indices have zoomed past the large counterparts gaining 19% and 16% in CY2020. By contrast, the Nifty 50 gained about 10% this year.

The spotlight increased in small- and mid-caps stocks these last two months. About 91% of the listed stocks gained in November, which shows that the recovery rally is turning more broad-based. Besides, the inclusion of several mid-cap stocks in some MSCI indices meant that global flows increased into these stocks further driving their stock prices.

But it's not just the fund flows that are driving stock prices higher. While the lockdown did impact revenue and profitability, the resilience of the rural economy lent enough support to mid- and small-caps earnings during the lockdown. Chemicals, auto ancillaries, cement and other companies could see the revenue clock ticking during the tough times.

“A lot of these businesses were able to show resilience because the balance sheets were in a better shape, so they were able to profit in the recovery. As demand comes back even further, many of these companies would benefit in the next 12-18 months," says Amit Khurana, head of research, Dolat Capital Markets.

Of course, lower valuations have also helped drive small stocks. The steep correction of the past few years dragged down the valuation of these stocks considerably below large caps. But now after the significant run-up in small-cap stocks, valuations are back to the historical mean.

The question is, whether small- and mid-cap stocks continue to get the market’s attention. No doubt, the liquidity into the market along with Robinhood traders and increased participation could support the small- and mid-cap stocks.

While many stocks have already rallied and are pricing some earnings upside, a bit of caution is warranted. Even so, an earnings uptick for individual companies could lend support to some of these stocks.

“Mid- and small-cap stocks have more to gain as the economy moves from cost cuts to revenue growth and new emerging themes such as production linked incentive scheme and digitisation are better represented," noted Rahul Singh, chief investment officer, Tata Mutual Fund.





