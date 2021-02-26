Small and midcaps rally, but valuations and earnings in sharp contrast for some

The Edelweiss research also shows that this rally has seen some directional mismatches as well. “While instances where FY22 earnings have seen an upgrade (vs. Jan 2020) and valuation multiples have contracted are very few (in fact, only 10-12 within 100th-650th), there are more than 50 stocks where the valuation multiple has expanded >15% even as FY22 estimates are down 15%+ compared to a year back," added the report.