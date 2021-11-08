Small loans set to be a big worry for IndusInd Bank

Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said the bank has adequate provisioning against microfinance loans and the behaviour of the loans is not adverse. However, investors are concerned about the microfinance book, as the allegations will be lifted only by an independent forensic audit. The stress on its microfinance book has surged during the September quarter. Gross bad loans have risen to 3% of the book from 1.5% in the previous quarter. More than 3% of the book has been restructured as well.