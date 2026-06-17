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Small- and mid-cap surge signals rising risk appetite. Will the rally endure?

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read17 Jun 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Mid-cap companies delivered the strongest profit growth in FY26 at 21%, followed by small-caps at 11%, compared with just 7% for large-caps.
Mid-cap companies delivered the strongest profit growth in FY26 at 21%, followed by small-caps at 11%, compared with just 7% for large-caps.
Summary

Robust earnings growth, strong liquidity and rising risk appetite have powered India's small- and mid-cap rally. The next test: whether companies can deliver enough profit growth to justify elevated valuations.

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Since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict in late February, India's large-cap stocks have lagged amid sluggish earnings growth, while mid- and small-caps have emerged as market leaders. Since 27 February, the last trading day before the conflict began, the benchmark Nifty50 has fallen 4.7%. In contrast, the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 have gained 3.8% and 9.4%, respectively, with both indices hitting fresh highs in May.

Since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict in late February, India's large-cap stocks have lagged amid sluggish earnings growth, while mid- and small-caps have emerged as market leaders. Since 27 February, the last trading day before the conflict began, the benchmark Nifty50 has fallen 4.7%. In contrast, the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 have gained 3.8% and 9.4%, respectively, with both indices hitting fresh highs in May.

As a result, the combined share of mid- and small-caps in the Nifty 500's market capitalization rose to a record 35.8% as of 14 June, according to Yes Securities.

As a result, the combined share of mid- and small-caps in the Nifty 500's market capitalization rose to a record 35.8% as of 14 June, according to Yes Securities.

The shift in capital away from blue-chip stocks, traditionally viewed as safer bets, underscores a growing appetite for risk as investors pursue companies with stronger earnings growth prospects. According to Yes Securities, the share of the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 in NSE cash turnover increased to 28.19% and 22.92%, respectively, in FY26, from 26.63% and 22.21% in FY25, while the share of large-caps declined.

Also Read | Four dividend stocks for the long-term

Strong growth

In the second half of FY26, mid- and small-cap companies benefited from goods and services tax (GST) cuts and benign liquidity conditions, while large-caps grappled with softer global demand. Large-caps are also perceived as more vulnerable to foreign institutional investor outflows. Among BSE 500 companies, excluding oil marketing firms, mid-caps posted the strongest profit growth at 21% in FY26, up from 15% a year earlier, followed by small-caps at 11%, compared with 2% in FY25. Large-cap profit growth remained subdued at 7%, according to Nuvama Research.

The June quarter (Q1FY27), however, is expected to be challenging across market-cap segments as companies contend with cost inflation despite price hikes.

Still, easing crude oil prices could provide some relief. Expectations of a US-Iran peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have pulled Brent crude below $80 a barrel from more than $100 earlier. Lower crude prices should ease input-cost pressures for India Inc., helping sustain investor interest in mid- and small-caps.

Also Read | Life insurers chase autos, new-age stocks in May

Valuations, however, remain a concern. The Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 trade at one-year forward price-to-earnings multiples of 24x and 20x, respectively, compared with 16x for the Nifty50, according to Bloomberg data. While both segments trade below their five-year average valuations, they are far from cheap.

To justify current multiples, companies will need to deliver on consensus expectations of more than 20% earnings growth in FY27. Any adverse impact from an El Nino-led disruption to rural incomes and consumption could put that optimism to the test.

Also Read | NSE's big-bang IPO: Here are the big investors looking to sell
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketSmall- and mid-cap surge signals rising risk appetite. Will the rally endure?

Small- and mid-cap surge signals rising risk appetite. Will the rally endure?

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read17 Jun 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Mid-cap companies delivered the strongest profit growth in FY26 at 21%, followed by small-caps at 11%, compared with just 7% for large-caps.
Mid-cap companies delivered the strongest profit growth in FY26 at 21%, followed by small-caps at 11%, compared with just 7% for large-caps.
Summary

Robust earnings growth, strong liquidity and rising risk appetite have powered India's small- and mid-cap rally. The next test: whether companies can deliver enough profit growth to justify elevated valuations.

Gift this article

Since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict in late February, India's large-cap stocks have lagged amid sluggish earnings growth, while mid- and small-caps have emerged as market leaders. Since 27 February, the last trading day before the conflict began, the benchmark Nifty50 has fallen 4.7%. In contrast, the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 have gained 3.8% and 9.4%, respectively, with both indices hitting fresh highs in May.

Since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict in late February, India's large-cap stocks have lagged amid sluggish earnings growth, while mid- and small-caps have emerged as market leaders. Since 27 February, the last trading day before the conflict began, the benchmark Nifty50 has fallen 4.7%. In contrast, the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 have gained 3.8% and 9.4%, respectively, with both indices hitting fresh highs in May.

As a result, the combined share of mid- and small-caps in the Nifty 500's market capitalization rose to a record 35.8% as of 14 June, according to Yes Securities.

As a result, the combined share of mid- and small-caps in the Nifty 500's market capitalization rose to a record 35.8% as of 14 June, according to Yes Securities.

The shift in capital away from blue-chip stocks, traditionally viewed as safer bets, underscores a growing appetite for risk as investors pursue companies with stronger earnings growth prospects. According to Yes Securities, the share of the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 in NSE cash turnover increased to 28.19% and 22.92%, respectively, in FY26, from 26.63% and 22.21% in FY25, while the share of large-caps declined.

Also Read | Four dividend stocks for the long-term

Strong growth

In the second half of FY26, mid- and small-cap companies benefited from goods and services tax (GST) cuts and benign liquidity conditions, while large-caps grappled with softer global demand. Large-caps are also perceived as more vulnerable to foreign institutional investor outflows. Among BSE 500 companies, excluding oil marketing firms, mid-caps posted the strongest profit growth at 21% in FY26, up from 15% a year earlier, followed by small-caps at 11%, compared with 2% in FY25. Large-cap profit growth remained subdued at 7%, according to Nuvama Research.

The June quarter (Q1FY27), however, is expected to be challenging across market-cap segments as companies contend with cost inflation despite price hikes.

Still, easing crude oil prices could provide some relief. Expectations of a US-Iran peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have pulled Brent crude below $80 a barrel from more than $100 earlier. Lower crude prices should ease input-cost pressures for India Inc., helping sustain investor interest in mid- and small-caps.

Also Read | Life insurers chase autos, new-age stocks in May

Valuations, however, remain a concern. The Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 trade at one-year forward price-to-earnings multiples of 24x and 20x, respectively, compared with 16x for the Nifty50, according to Bloomberg data. While both segments trade below their five-year average valuations, they are far from cheap.

To justify current multiples, companies will need to deliver on consensus expectations of more than 20% earnings growth in FY27. Any adverse impact from an El Nino-led disruption to rural incomes and consumption could put that optimism to the test.

Also Read | NSE's big-bang IPO: Here are the big investors looking to sell
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketSmall- and mid-cap surge signals rising risk appetite. Will the rally endure?
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