Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Small private lenders to gain as govt opens new doors of biz
Because banking is not just about service, it’s a lot of control over cash and accounting, the suddenness of the change raised challenges more than ever

Small private lenders to gain as govt opens new doors of biz

2 min read . 25 Feb 2021 Aparna Iyer

Private banks can now participate in tax collections, other revenue payment activities, small savings schemes

The central government has opened up a new revenue stream for all private sector banks by allowing them to participate in government agency business. Essentially, private lenders would be able to facilitate tax collections, other revenue payments, pension and even small savings schemes.

To be sure, large private sector lenders such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were already allowed by the government along with their public sector peers to provide these facilities.

