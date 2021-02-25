Small private lenders to gain as govt opens new doors of biz

Small private lenders to gain as govt opens new doors of biz2 min read . 25 Feb 2021
Private banks can now participate in tax collections, other revenue payment activities, small savings schemes
The central government has opened up a new revenue stream for all private sector banks by allowing them to participate in government agency business. Essentially, private lenders would be able to facilitate tax collections, other revenue payments, pension and even small savings schemes.
To be sure, large private sector lenders such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were already allowed by the government along with their public sector peers to provide these facilities.
