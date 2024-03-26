Small-cap surge leaves Street divided

“When we look at the mid- and small-caps, we must understand two factors," Kranthi Bathini, director- Equity Strategy of WealthMills Securities, said. First, the increased liquidity, with retail investors pouring money into MF schemes at an accelerated pace, which in turn is driving stock prices higher. “The second aspect is most of these stocks have a low float, where even small inflows can cause exaggerated price movements," Bathini told Mint.