An analysis of NSE500 stocks by Yes Securities Ltd showed that the share of small-caps in average total traded volumes rose from 8% in January 2021 to 18% in December 2021. In the same period, the share of large-caps declined from 72% to 57%. According to Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at the domestic brokerage house, there was increased traction in the small-cap segment in 2021 given their mouth-watering ret-urns, compelling investors to move out of large-caps and bet on smaller-sized companies.

But after this week’s global equity carnage, the tide seems to be turning against small-caps. Data on daily trading volumes provided by Yes Securities showed that in early January 2022, the share of small-caps in the total traded volumes had touched 21%; however, it fell to 13% as on 25 January, given the mayhem in broader markets. So far in 2022, the Nifty50 index has fallen by 1.4%, compared with the 3.55% decline in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index.

View Full Image Pivot likely

But, is this just a blip or a trend? “Small-caps tend to get battered more when market volatility increases, like now. With the decline in trading volumes for small-caps and a simultaneous increase in volumes for large-caps, one can infer that some amount of pruning has happened in the small-cap segment," said Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager, Ambit Asset Management. Still, he feels it is too early to draw such a conclusion. “A key parameter to watch out for will be earnings growth of small-caps. So far, Q3 earnings for this segment has been mixed," Dadheech added.

Investors should note that FY23 earnings growth estimates for small-caps are aggressive and any earnings disappointment is a risk. That apart, small-caps are not immune to general stock market concerns such as the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve, rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a slowing global growth and emergence of new covid variants. In simple terms, increased market volatility could prompt investors to seek protection in blue-chip companies, which are usually seen as safer bets. While FY23 valuations of small-caps have moderated, given other risks, further correction cannot be ruled out.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.