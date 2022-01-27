Small-caps’ charm may wear off amid volatility2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2022, 11:21 PM IST
Investors should note that FY23 earnings growth estimates for small-caps are aggressive and risk falling short
Small-caps, a darling of investors now, face the risk of losing their charm as volatility rocks Indian stock markets.
An analysis of NSE500 stocks by Yes Securities Ltd showed that the share of small-caps in average total traded volumes rose from 8% in January 2021 to 18% in December 2021. In the same period, the share of large-caps declined from 72% to 57%. According to Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at the domestic brokerage house, there was increased traction in the small-cap segment in 2021 given their mouth-watering ret-urns, compelling investors to move out of large-caps and bet on smaller-sized companies.
But after this week’s global equity carnage, the tide seems to be turning against small-caps. Data on daily trading volumes provided by Yes Securities showed that in early January 2022, the share of small-caps in the total traded volumes had touched 21%; however, it fell to 13% as on 25 January, given the mayhem in broader markets. So far in 2022, the Nifty50 index has fallen by 1.4%, compared with the 3.55% decline in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index.
But, is this just a blip or a trend? “Small-caps tend to get battered more when market volatility increases, like now. With the decline in trading volumes for small-caps and a simultaneous increase in volumes for large-caps, one can infer that some amount of pruning has happened in the small-cap segment," said Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager, Ambit Asset Management. Still, he feels it is too early to draw such a conclusion. “A key parameter to watch out for will be earnings growth of small-caps. So far, Q3 earnings for this segment has been mixed," Dadheech added.
Investors should note that FY23 earnings growth estimates for small-caps are aggressive and any earnings disappointment is a risk. That apart, small-caps are not immune to general stock market concerns such as the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve, rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a slowing global growth and emergence of new covid variants. In simple terms, increased market volatility could prompt investors to seek protection in blue-chip companies, which are usually seen as safer bets. While FY23 valuations of small-caps have moderated, given other risks, further correction cannot be ruled out.
