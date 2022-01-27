Small-caps’ charm may wear off amid volatility

But, is this just a blip or a trend? “Small-caps tend to get battered more when market volatility increases, like now. With the decline in trading volumes for small-caps and a simultaneous increase in volumes for large-caps, one can infer that some amount of pruning has happened in the small-cap segment," said Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager, Ambit Asset Management. Still, he feels it is too early to draw such a conclusion. “A key parameter to watch out for will be earnings growth of small-caps. So far, Q3 earnings for this segment has been mixed," Dadheech added.