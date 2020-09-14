Smallcaps rise after Sebi tweaks multicap MF norms, but rally may not last long

Sebi’s recent circular tweaking asset allocation framework for multicap mutual funds has fired up small stocks. The Nifty Small-Cap 100 index soared 5.2% in trade on Monday, just about 8% shy of its pre-covid highs. Analysts say that this is a sentiment boost that will lift stocks only in the short run. But as valuations have soared above pre-covid levels and many of the stocks may take a long time to recover on profitability from the pandemic.

Sure enough, Sebi’s circular mandating multi-cap funds to allocate at least 25% of their portfolios in large- mid- and small-caps each may see some churn in their funds. Nearly 74% of the nearly ₹1.4 trillion invested in Multi-cap funds is invested in large caps, which makes them quasi-large cap funds. While SEBI clarified that fund houses have some options of re-evaluating the mandate of these funds, markets though have already started to pump up small-cap stocks.

“It is not a stock classification like the one that happened in January 2018. This time it’s only about one mutual fund category. The impact will be short-lived. There is a lot of enthusiasm among traders and investors who do small and mid-caps today as they would be trying to anticipate moves and get ahead of mutual funds. This will last for a few days," said Sahil Kapoor, market strategist, Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

Top multi-cap funds with ₹1 trillion in assets under management have less than single-digit exposure to small-cap stocks. Note that to churn a portfolio of this size into small and mid-cap stocks is not easy. First, small and mid-cap stocks have low liquidity and thus implementing these measures will have a high impact cost for fund houses.

Besides, it will take a long time to meet the requirements given low market-caps. “At an aggregate level for all BSE-500 stocks that are currently considered ‘small-caps’, it could take 2-3 months of continuous buying for Multi-cap schemes to achieve the required re-balancing. This is assuming MFs buy all the 250 small-caps in BSE-500, and also assuming that MFs are able to get 30% of the delivery-volumes of these stocks every day," said analysts at JM Institutional Equities in a client note.

In reality, fund houses are more likely to approach SEBI for scheme reorganisation given the low liquidity in small-cap stocks. SEBI issued a clarification on Sunday noting that fund houses can take up re-organisation measures such as reclassify funds as large-caps and merge with other existing funds. Analysts expect at least 55% of Multi-cap funds to use this route in the next few months.

Besides, mid- and small-cap valuations are stretching. The pandemic’s impact and disruption for mid- and small-cap companies have been high, particularly in the case of manufacturing. Valuations of the CNX Nifty Small-cap 100 index has already crossed its pre-covid highs with the price-earnings multiple at 33 times earnings. Back in February, the PE stood at 27 times current earnings, data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

“The profit pool for mid- and small-cap has shrunk, and profits have not kept up with the large caps. It seems to be more like a sentiment boost for the short term, rather than a material difference over a longer period of time," said Kapoor.

