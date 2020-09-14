Smallcaps rise after Sebi tweaks multicap MF norms, but rally may not last long

Besides, it will take a long time to meet the requirements given low market-caps. “At an aggregate level for all BSE-500 stocks that are currently considered ‘small-caps’, it could take 2-3 months of continuous buying for Multi-cap schemes to achieve the required re-balancing. This is assuming MFs buy all the 250 small-caps in BSE-500, and also assuming that MFs are able to get 30% of the delivery-volumes of these stocks every day," said analysts at JM Institutional Equities in a client note.