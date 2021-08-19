Smallcaps steal the show with stellar returns, see rise in promoter holdings

Over the last year and a half, promoter holdings in small-caps have risen, while declining in large- and mid-cap stocks.

An analysis by domestic brokerage house IIFL Securities Ltd pointed to a reduction of promoter shareholding in NSE100 companies to 47.9% in June , from 48.3% in March last year, and the same in NSE Midcap companies have declined to 53.8% , from 55.9%. In the case of small-caps, promoter shareholding increased from 49.2% to 52.7% in the said time span.

IIFL analysed shareholding pattern in Q1 and for the five-quarter period from the start of covid outbreak, across market caps and in different sectors. For this, it considered 100 companies each in NSE100, NSE Midcap and NSE Small cap.

Analysts say, rising promoters' stake in a company shows that promoters are confident about growth potential. And why not? Smallcap shares have seen a stellar rally in the past one year, impressively beating large and mid-cap peers. From March 2020 until June 2021, the Nifty50 index gained 40%, the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 61% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gave the highest returns of 72%.

Not just promoters but even mutual fund managers seem to have a positive bias towards small-cap stocks. Analysts point out that data published by the Association of Mutual Funds in July showed around 150% month-on-month jump in inflows in small-cap funds compared to a marginal 8% sequential rise in large-cap funds.

Investors should note that small-caps have benefited from abundant liquidity finding its way into these stocks, irrespective of fundamentals. Analysts say, these mouth-watering returns in a short span are an indication that the key positive of covid-led accommodative monetary policy is already priced-in. So, they recommend investor caution for this counter as the index may have run up ignoring some key downside risks.

