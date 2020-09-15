Smaller trucks to keep sales humming for Ashok Leyland till MHCV recovery

Concurrently the vehicle is being made suitable for overseas markets. According to Edelweiss Securities Ltd, Leyland initially plans to sell the vehicle where it already has presence. “The Phoenix platform (Bada Dost built on it) will bolster its ambition to widen addressable LCV market & boost market share; offer a bouquet of products (7-8 new launches expected) to compete more effectively; de-risk business from sharp M&HCV cyclicality," analysts at Edelweiss said in a note.