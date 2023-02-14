Small-sized orders to hold fort for Thermax as larger ones wane
In Q3, the lack of large-ticket orders and a high base led to a 10% year-on-year (y-o-y) drop in inflow to ₹2,204 crore.
Capital goods company Thermax Ltd expects large-ticket orders to moderate, the management said in its December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings call. While this has been in keeping with what the management had been indicating in the past few quarters, worry on future order inflows could dent investor sentiment.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×