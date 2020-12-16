Smart rally in PVR shares now needs support of higher footfall in theatres

Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd said it will hold a board meeting on Friday to consider raising funds through the issue of equity or other instruments. The additional funds will provide buffer in these difficult times, and may also end up being growth capital.

Analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a report on 16 December, “Additional funding would help reduce debt to enable investments in organic/inorganic opportunities post-covid, or in event of resurgence of covid." In August, PVR had raised ₹300 crore through a rights issue. At the time of announcing its Q2 results, the company said it has liquidity of about ₹550 crore, as of October-end.

Kotak analysts estimate PVR is incurring Ebitda loss of ₹50-60 crore per month and interest expense of ₹11 crore a month at present (from November 2020). Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Considering that operations have resumed at low occupancy levels, the cash burn is estimated to be higher versus half year ending September, as expenses will now be higher.

View Full Image Flop show

“PVR is adequately funded to sustain operations for 6-7 months even if one assumes cash burn to continue at the current run rate," point out Kotak analysts.

To be sure, in future, cash burn would be a function of how soon the occupancies will bounce back. It goes without saying that estimating occupancy levels in this pandemic is challenging. True, the release of better movie content is likely to encourage audiences to visit the theatres. “But this has become a chicken-and-egg kind of situation with producers postponing the release of movies in anticipation of footfall and perhaps, audiences waiting for better content," says Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd. “Note that in the recent past, while other sectors such as restaurants and malls have seen a reasonable recovery, the recovery in the multiplex sector has been relatively slow," Taurani added.

The multiplex sector has been one of the worst-affected ones during the covid-19 crisis. Unsurprisingly, shares of PVR and Inox Leisure have underperformed broader markets so far in 2020. But PVR has been better off, after a sharp rally since end-October. From its pre-covid highs in February on NSE, PVR and Inox stocks have declined by 32% and 43%, respectively.

“With fresh covid cases declining across the country, a second lockdown looks distant in our view," said analysts from IIFL Securities Ltd in PVR’s September-quarter earnings review. The broking firm added, “We expect 100% of pre-covid activity level for PVR by Q2FY22."

In the near-term, investors should watch how footfall shape up for big releases such as the Wonder Woman sequel, which is releasing on 25 December. The first big release post-covid, Tenet, did relatively well in terms of box-office collections.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via