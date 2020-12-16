Smart rally in PVR shares now needs support of higher footfall in theatres

To be sure, in future, cash burn would be a function of how soon the occupancies will bounce back. It goes without saying that estimating occupancy levels in this pandemic is challenging. True, the release of better movie content is likely to encourage audiences to visit the theatres. “But this has become a chicken-and-egg kind of situation with producers postponing the release of movies in anticipation of footfall and perhaps, audiences waiting for better content," says Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd. “Note that in the recent past, while other sectors such as restaurants and malls have seen a reasonable recovery, the recovery in the multiplex sector has been relatively slow," Taurani added.